Open House San Diego

Are you ready for an extra day of OH! San Diego? Explore the hidden gems and architectural treasures of San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods, including Downtown San Diego, Bankers Hill, Balboa Park, Barrio Logan, Point Loma, La Jolla, and new for 2020 – Coronado! Balboa Park sites will be open Friday, March 6th. All other neighborhoods will be open Saturday and Sunday, March 7th and 8th.

OH! San Diego is a FREE event giving the public rare behind-the-scenes access to, and in-depth information about, the architecture and design of our city’s finest buildings and places.

Create your own OH! San Diego weekend itinerary from the range of tours on offer – self-guided, guided and expert-led.

Visit architectural award winners, design studios, schools, hotels, residences, workplaces, research laboratories, theaters, galleries – historic and contemporary.

Enter OH! San Diego’s photo competition for a chance to win prizes.

Bring the kids and participate in KidsSketch on Saturday in La Jolla and Sunday in Coronado. Register in advance to receive a custom sketchbook.

The OH! Rose Canyon Crawl and the OH! 2020 Launch Party at Karl Strauss Tasting Room & Beer Garden was a great kick off for our 5th OH! San Diego event. A special thank you to our mini-OH! crawl sites Luce et Studio, Architectural Materials, and Quint Gallery, our party sponsors Luce et Studio, Rosamaria Acuna, Karl Strauss Brewery, raffle donors and all the volunteers!

We cannot produce this event without our army of volunteers. Join us and you will meet new people with similar interests, learn more about our city and play a part in promoting great design in San Diego. Volunteer today!

SDAF is proud to work with our sponsors to provide San Diegans and visitors the chance to explore San Diego’s neighborhoods. OH! San Diego sponsors have the opportunity to showcase their civic pride and connect with a diverse audience of residents and visitors. To learn more about sponsoring OH! San Diego, please view our Sponsorship Guide.

